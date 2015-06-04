School closings and delays

Shimmy 2 Beat Cancer!

Posted 1:47 pm, June 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The 10th Annual "Shimmy 2 Be Free" Festival is June 11th-14th  It's a four-day belly-dancing festival to help raise money for Sense of Security, a non-profit which helps local breast cancer patients pay monthly household bills while going through treatment.  Belly-dancing instructor Phoenix Dancer shows us a few moves you can learn at the festival.  To join in the fun, or make a donation to Sense of Security, visit Shimmy2BFree.com

AlertMe