Shimmy 2 Beat Cancer!

The 10th Annual "Shimmy 2 Be Free" Festival is June 11th-14th It's a four-day belly-dancing festival to help raise money for Sense of Security, a non-profit which helps local breast cancer patients pay monthly household bills while going through treatment. Belly-dancing instructor Phoenix Dancer shows us a few moves you can learn at the festival. To join in the fun, or make a donation to Sense of Security, visit Shimmy2BFree.com