2-year-old dead, mother and siblings critically injured in Colorado Springs motel fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A fire at a motel in Colorado Springs Saturday morning killed a 2-year-old girl and left her mother and two brothers critically injured, according to firefighter reports.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the Ranch Motel at 3900 N. Nevada Ave. The victims were trapped in a basement unit of the motel, Colorado Spring Fire Department officials say.

The victims were a 33-year-old mother, her 2-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief.

"I saw my sister laying on the ground trying to be resuscitated by the fire department," said Nathan Cleveland, a relative to the woman injured in the fire. "That's when the fire department went to kick in the doors, the walls and windows, then they came out with my niece. She was lifeless... And I couldn't take it from there."

Firefighters were able to rescue all four victims from the blaze and transport them to Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs and Denver hospitals. The 2-year-old girl has died and her mother and brothers are listed in critical condition.

The victims have not been identified as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.