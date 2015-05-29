U.S. 6 to fully close overnight Saturday for bridge construction
DENVER — Construction of a new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 6 will close the freeway overnight on Saturday.
U.S. 6 will be closed between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation warns that travel will be impacted by the construction:
- Westbound US 6 traffic will exit at Federal Boulevard, then go south to Alameda Avenue or north to Colfax Avenue, then go west to Sheridan Boulevard and use the Sheridan Boulevard on-ramp to westbound US 6.
- Eastbound US 6 traffic will exit at Sheridan Boulevard, then go south to Alameda Avenue or north to Colfax Avenue, then go east to Federal Boulevard and use the Federal Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound US 6.
- Regional traffic should consider alternate routes around the closure, including I-70, US 285 and C-470.
The new pedestrian bridge will cross over U.S. 6 between Federal Boulevard and Knox Court, connecting Barnum North and South parks.
“The pedestrian bridge will be a great benefit to the public,” said Kevin Sullivan, CDOT Project Director. “When it opens this summer, it will provide a new and lasting connection between these parks that will bring this community even closer together.”
The construction is part of the ongoing $98 million U.S. 6 Bridges Design Build Project which will replace six obsolete bridges on U.S. 6, improves traffic in the I-25 and U.S. 6 interchange and more.
After the bridge is in place, officials anticipate that it will be open to the public in July.
For real-time updates about road conditions, visit the COTrip.org or the CDOT Twitter.