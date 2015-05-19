× TODAY: More May Gray; Windsor Cyclist Fatally Shot; Yelp Review Lawsuit

DENVER — Here are your 10 Things to Know for Tuesday, May 19, 2015.

1. Strong storm drops heavy rain on Front Range, snow in mountains

A large, slow-moving storm socked Denver and the Front Range with heavy rainfall, and delivered snow to the high country.

2. Persistent rain, flooding close much of Bear Creek Lake Park for recreational use

Park rangers are keeping their eyes on the sky as a week full of rain could mean more flooding around Chatfield, Cherry Creek and Bear Creek Lake reservoirs.

3. Windsor employee on bicycle fatally shot on Weld County Road 15

An employee with Windsor was shot and killed while riding his bicycle. A passerby found 48-year old John Jacoby dead about 10 a.m. on County Road 15 near County Road 72. Windsor police don’t know how long his body had been there.

4. Yelp review gets couple sued

A Jefferson County couple never thought a Yelp review would get them slapped with a lawsuit. A year later Matt White’s Yelp review cost him $65,000 in legal fees, about twice what he says he had to spend to get his new wood floors fixed by two companies.

5. Judge polls theater shooting jury on impact of Boston bombing sentence

A fiery debate related to the Boston Marathon bombing trial’s death penalty verdict kicked off the fourth week of the Aurora theater shooting trial with a spark.

6. Emergency dispatch centers in Jefferson, Broomfield counties now taking 911 text messages

If there is an emergency in Jefferson or Broomfield counties, people have a new option to get help: They can send a text message to 911.

7. Police identify man suspected of crashing through Colfax Marathon barricade

The Lakewood Police Department identified the man they say slammed through a barricade for the Colfax Marathon, narrowly missing pedestrians. Chad Melendez, 30, is wanted for felony criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, felony eluding and obstruction of a peace officer.

8. Colorado company hopes to make flying on private jets more affordable

A Colorado company hopes to make flying on private jets more affordable.

9. Simple move on your computer could help you cash in on cheaper airfares

While shopping online might seem like the best way to get a deal on flights for the summer travel season, there is a little-known practice that could keep you from saving big.

10. Ashley Fallis’ family adds new information to lawsuit over investigation of her death

A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy is accused of covering up his colleague’s alleged confession regarding the shooting death of his wife, Ashley Fallis, by pointing the finger at a different law enforcement agency.