The Kaiser Permanente Colfax Marathon celebrates its tenth anniversary this weekend. A lot of people have been training hard all year to run by themselves but others have been training to get through with little ones, as they run with a stroller in the 5k portion. Experts say you can suffer injuries if you have the wrong stroller and the wrong form. Dr. Meghan Dukes, a Kaiser Permanente Chiropractic Physician, and Stephanie Sikora, a Kaiser Permanente member and employee, joined us to show the do’s and dont's when running with a stroller.