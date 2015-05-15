The Kaiser Permanente Colfax Marathon celebrates its tenth anniversary this weekend. A lot of people have been training hard all year to run by themselves but others have been training to get through with little ones, as they run with a stroller in the 5k portion. Experts say you can suffer injuries if you have the wrong stroller and the wrong form. Dr. Meghan Dukes, a Kaiser Permanente Chiropractic Physician, and Stephanie Sikora, a Kaiser Permanente member and employee, joined us to show the do’s and dont's when running with a stroller.
Running with a Stroller
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
