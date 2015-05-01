Recovery as important as the workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Coloradans will be hitting the pavement this Spring and Summer for all those running events. Muscles get tight and injuries happen. So the experts at Denver Sports Recovery say it is important to have a recovery plan not only after your races but before. Dr. Marsha Prada and Chris Contini, a Recovery Specialist, showed us some fun, new tools they use at their facility to loosen muscles and repair the damage. Joana Canals tried out the vibrating foam roller. Mention Colorado's Best and get your first day free and pay only $50 for your first treatment.

303-718-3435

denversportsrecovery.com