× Judge rejects plea, sentences woman to day in jail for crash that killed 3-year-old

DENVER — A plea agreement for the 78-year-old driver charged with hitting and killing a 3-year-old boy as he crossed a street was rejected by a Denver County Court judge on Thursday and she was sentenced to one day in jail.

Joan Hinkemeyer was charged with careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in injury for the fatal collision on Feb. 13 at East Ohio Avenue and South University Boulevard, outside the popular Bonnie Brae Ice Cream store.

Prosecutors said Hinkemeyer was turning left from Ohio onto University when she struck 3-year-old Austin Strasser, his sister and his mother as they crossed in a crosswalk. Hinkemeyer said she couldn’t see the family because of sun glare, according to a police report.

Austin Strasser was taken to a hospital but died the next day.

Hinkemeyer had accepted a deal with prosecutors that would have avoided jail time. But during an emotional hearing, the family of the little boy brought photos of him and placed them around the courtroom, then pleaded with Judge Kerry Hada to reject the plea, which included 200 hours of community service and a driving class.

“You can’t be that careless,” Austin’s father Harry Strasser said in court.

Hada then asked: “What do you think would be the appropriate sentence as the family?”

“I would never want her to drive again,” said Strasser, saying Hinkemeyer should receive the maximum sentence. “We have to live with this every morning and every night.”

Hada then sentenced Hinkemeyer to one day in jail, 30 days of home confinement, 200 hours of community service that requires her to work with special needs children and to complete a driving course. Hinkemeyer will serve the day in jail on Monday.

“I just think the judge listened,” family spokeswoman Connie Hamman said.