12 injured after tour buses carrying crews of music bands crash with semis on I-70

AURORA, Colo. -- Two buses carrying crew members for a country band and an indie band were involved in an accident with two semitrailers on a foggy and rainy stretch of Interstate 70 at E-470 on Friday morning, leaving 12 people injured, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 8:20 a.m. when CSP says a 1998 Prevost bus rear-ended a Freightliner semitrailer that was stopped in traffic. The driver of the semitrailer said there was extreme fog at the time of the accident.

The bus then struck a FedEx semitrailer and the trailer of a second bus before coming to rest across all lanes of traffic.

The driver of the first bus, 41-year-old John Crawford, was taken to University hospital with serious injuries. Eight passengers were also taken to University hospital with minor to moderate injuries and three other passengers were taken to Medical Center of Aurora with minor to moderate injuries.

No one in the second bus or either semi needed to be taken to a hospital.

Twin Shadow performed in Lawrence, Kan., on Thursday night and was scheduled to perform Friday night at the Bluebird Theater in Denver. The show has since been canceled, according to the Bluebird.

The second bus was carrying crew members of country band Thompson Square, which performed in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday night and is still scheduled to perform after the All-Star Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Arena in Denver on Friday night.

The bands were not traveling together.

CSP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident, citing fog and weather as the contributing factors.

Westbound I-70 remained closed early Friday afternoon as crews worked to remove the bus and debris.