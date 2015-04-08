City announces groundbreaking on Glendale 180 project

GLENDALE, Colo. — On Monday, the city of Glendale announced the plan to return to its roots.

In a video released on Monday the Glendale Mayor, Mike Dunafon said, “What you see today, is the end of the 20 years of planning and the beginning of construction.”

The city reported the design project costs $175 million.

When the projects gets going, there will be anywhere from 300 – 400 workers on-site, according to Mark Huber from Turner Construction.

Additionally the city reported that once the Glendale 180 project is complete, the complex could support more than 1,000 employees.

People have fond memories of the Glendale neighborhood and the city said wants to bring back the life that it once had.

“This is a return to Glendale’s roots,” said Mary Beth Jenkins, president of The Laramie Company, which is coordinating leasing of Glendale 180.

“While Glendale has seen an economic resurgence in the past decade, spurred on by the success of Infinity Park and a business-friendly atmosphere, the buzzing social scene created by those former staples has been missing. Glendale 180 fills that gap,” the city stated in a news release.

The goal of the design the city said was to create an “oasis in the city” that reflects the active outdoor lifestyle that Coloradans love.

David Glover from Gensler said the reason why the project is so important, is because they are,”Creating a community, a sense of being and enriching lives…This is the place to be.”

The city reportedly plans to open just two years after groundbreaking in Fall 2017.