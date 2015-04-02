Storm brings spring snow to metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Bands of snow will be around this evening in Denver. Some of the bands could be heavy for short periods.

Most of the accumulating snow will end around midnight. But, light snow showers or flurries could linger into early Friday.

Total snow looks to be around 2″ in the city … you find less as you head east and possibly a little more closer to the foothills on the west side of town. There will be some communities south and west of Denver that could get between 2-5″ of snow by early Friday.

It will be a chilly and breezy day on Friday, but the sun will return. A warm-up arrives for the weekend with Easter Sunday having an afternoon temperature in the low 70s. Our next weather system arrives on Wednesday into Thursday with more rain and snow.