Photographer provides look inside Mike Tyson’s abandoned Ohio mansion

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — Ever wanted to see inside an abandoned multimillion-dollar mansion?

Photographer Johnny Joo was recently allowed in Mike Tyson’s abandoned mansion in Southington, Ohio.

The retired professional boxer lived in the mansion in the 1980s and early 1990s. Tyson chose Southington to live close to his trainer.

As I wandered the halls and rooms of this large vacant space, I could only imagine the wild parties that must have taken place within these walls. There I stood, looking across a living room that was once full of life, but now remains empty of parties, tigers or celebrities. It was odd to think that I was staring down a place the famous Mike Tyson once called home.

Joo said the home had a pool bigger than some houses, crystal chandeliers and tiger-print carpet.

The mansion, once worth millions, sold in 1999 for a reported $1.3 million. The current owners told Joo they plan to turn Tyson’s mansion into a church.