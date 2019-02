Colorado Repertory Singers, based in Broomfield will be performing Carmina Burana on March 20th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is an epic performance with collaborations with Colorado Children's Chorale, 2 soloists from Denver, and one from Fort Worth, Texas. Plus we are partnering with a children's advocacy group called "Broomfield Buddies". They are raising funds to bring on a social worker to aid elementary students with mental health, and correct choices when in difficult situations.