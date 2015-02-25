Bobbi Kristina Brown remains in coma

[ndn id=”28641169″]

ATLANTA — Doctors treating Bobbi Kristina Brown, who remains in a medically induced coma, tried taking her off various medications, according to a source close to her family.

They were forced to put her back on the drugs because she started having seizures, the source said on Wednesday.

Brown, daughter of the late star Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub on January 31 at her home in Roswell, Georgia. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Last week, doctors removed her breathing tube, allowing Brown to be ventilated through a hole in her throat.

At the time, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said the move suggested she would need to be on such support for “weeks and months to come, as opposed to hours and days.”

Police have said they’re treating Brown’s case as a criminal investigation.

Her mother, who died in 2012, was similarly found in a bathtub. A coroner ruled Houston’s death an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

Brown, 21, is her only child.