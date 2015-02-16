WATCH: Robotic arm allows Army amputee to scale climbing wall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Army volunteer who lost a portion of his right arm manages to clamber up a climbing wall in an astonishing new video that shows off cutting-edge prosthetics technology.

The DEKA Arm System is a joint project between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the government. The advanced prosthesis seen in the video was developed on a rapid schedule under DARPA’s Revolutionizing Prosthetics program.

The test was performed at the Center for the Intrepid in San Antonio, Texas.