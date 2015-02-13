North Carolina mom with 4 kids, one with cerebral palsy, has winning Powerball ticket

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three winning tickets in Wednesday’s massive Powerball jackpot belongs to a 26-year-old North Carolina mother with four children, one of whom has cerebral palsy, WECT reported.

Marie Holmes bought the ticket at a Scotchman convenience store in Shallotte, N.C. She takes home part of the $564.1 million jackpot.

The ticket is worth $188 million in an annuity paid over 30 years or Holmes can take $127 million in a lump-sum payment before taxes.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack when I saw the ticket and checked it,” Holmes said.

Holmes worked at McDonald’s and Wal-Mart but had to quit to care for her children.

When she was asked if she’s ready to deal with that much money, Holmes said, “I’m ready for it. I’m ready to embrace the change. I’m very grateful for what’s about to happen for my family.”

Holmes plans to set up college funds for her children and buy a new house.