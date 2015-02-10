Pothole problems pop up around metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You no doubt have run into them on your drive around metro Denver. A pothole even shut down one lane of I-70 Tuesday morning as crews worked to fill it.

And don’t expect much relief from them for a while. “They’re a nuisance. They’re hard to deal with,” driver Debbie Benjamin said.

They hide in plain sight, laying in wait for unsuspecting drivers, like Benjamin. “It’s horrible potholes, your car clunk, clunk, clunks every minute,” she says about potholes along Dartmouth and Decatur.

But potholes can also damage your suspension, steering components, tires and rims.

That’s why C-DOT closed a lane on I-70 for nearly two hours about 9 a.m. Tuesday to repair a pothole.

“This year, we have so far compared to last year, three times as many potholes and that’s just because the weather has been all over the place,” Denver Public Works spokeswoman Heather Burke said.

That roller coaster weather of "hot one day and freezing the next" causes moisture in the ground to swell, then shrink when it’s warm again, forming holes under the pavement.

It has forced the city of Denver to fill 7,262 potholes just since January. Last year at this time, city workers had filled about 2,100 potholes.

“We’ve got to where we know which ones are the bad one, we try to avoid them,” says Karen Wilson. She said she can’t avoid potholes at all when she’s in her house.

“It jars the house like crazy, especially the heavy vehicles. Sometimes, I feel like having a seatbelt on my chair as I’m sitting,” she chuckles.

Every day six crews go around Denver with an updated list on which potholes to fix.

You can report yours by calling 311 if it's in the city of Denver .

If it’s on a state highway, you can call CDOT’s customer service line at 303-757-9011. You can also email them a location at: dot_info@state.co.us