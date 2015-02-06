Wife leaves husband after he refused to give up newborn son with Down syndrome

YEREVAN, Armenia — When Samuel Forrest’s son was born with Down syndrome last month, his wife gave him an ultimatum — her or the baby.

According to a GoFundMe post, Leo Forrest was born on Jan. 21 in Armenia.

“The boy’s mother refused to even look at or touch the newborn for fear of getting attached in a society where defects are not accepted, often bringing shame on the family involved,” the post said.

But Forrest, who is from New Zealand, wanted to keep their son. Because of his decision, he is no longer welcome in his wife’s family home in Armenia.

According to the Daily Mail, Ruzan Radalyan filed for divorce from her husband a week after their son was born.

The GoFundMe account is to help Forrest take his son to New Zealand. As of Friday morning, the page had raised more than $200,000.