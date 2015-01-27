Man stabbed, dropped off at Lakewood hospital, driver left

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
(Photo: Lakewood Police)

(Photo: Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police department is investigating how a man got stabbed Tuesday, from a hospital surveillance photo.

Just before 11 a.m. a driver of a gray car dropped off a man at St. Anthony’s Hospital, according to Detective Timmy Marquez.

The man whose driver left, was found to be a  victim of a stabbing, Marquez said.

Police are hoping they can identify the wounded victim and the driver, from this photo.

If you have any additional information for police, please call 303-987-7111.

