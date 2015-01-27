Man stabbed, dropped off at Lakewood hospital, driver left
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police department is investigating how a man got stabbed Tuesday, from a hospital surveillance photo.
Just before 11 a.m. a driver of a gray car dropped off a man at St. Anthony’s Hospital, according to Detective Timmy Marquez.
The man whose driver left, was found to be a victim of a stabbing, Marquez said.
Police are hoping they can identify the wounded victim and the driver, from this photo.
If you have any additional information for police, please call 303-987-7111.
