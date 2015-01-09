Former Miami Dolphins player falls off fishing boat, swims 9 miles to shore

Posted 11:50 am, January 9, 2015, by , Updated at 11:55AM, January 9, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders player Rob Konrad fell off a boat and swam 9 miles to the Palm Beach County shore overnight, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It says Konrad’s assistant dropped the former NFL fullback off in Boca Raton on Wednesday for a drift fishing trip.

Friends became concerned when he did not return by dinner time.

The Coast Guard says it dispatched a helicopter to look for Konrad and his 36-foot boat.

Konrad apparently fell off the boat which was on cruise control, according to the Coast Guard.

It says he swam 9 miles to shore and called the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office when he made land.

PBSO picked up him around 4:40 a.m. and took him to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

AlertMe