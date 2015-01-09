Former Miami Dolphins player falls off fishing boat, swims 9 miles to shore

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders player Rob Konrad fell off a boat and swam 9 miles to the Palm Beach County shore overnight, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It says Konrad’s assistant dropped the former NFL fullback off in Boca Raton on Wednesday for a drift fishing trip.

Friends became concerned when he did not return by dinner time.

The Coast Guard says it dispatched a helicopter to look for Konrad and his 36-foot boat.

Konrad apparently fell off the boat which was on cruise control, according to the Coast Guard.

It says he swam 9 miles to shore and called the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office when he made land.

PBSO picked up him around 4:40 a.m. and took him to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.