Sylvester Stallone announces final 'Rambo' film

LOS ANGELES — John Rambo will live to fight again.

The troubled Vietnam vet, first seen in 1982’s “Rambo: First Blood,” will appear in one final movie, according to the actor who portrays him.

Sylvester Stallone let the news slip while sharing plans on Twitter for another movie. He will work on “Scarpa,” based on the life of organized crime member turned FBI informant Greg Scarpa, “after LAST BLOOD RAMBO,” he tweeted last week.

“Rambo: First Blood,” the story of a Vietnam veteran enlisted by the government to rescue U.S. prisoners of war, was hugely popular in the 1980s. It spawned a cartoon series and three more films: “First Blood Part II” in 1985, “Rambo III” in 1988 and 2008’s “Rambo.”

The 68-year-old Stallone is expected to play the namesake role in the fifth installation, which has no release date.

It’s not the only memorable role Stallone is reprising. He will play boxer Rocky Balboa in the upcoming movie “Creed,” the seventh in the “Rocky” film series, scheduled for release in 2016.