IRWINDALE, Calif. -- The annual Tournament of Roses Parade is right around the corner.

In a warehouse in Irwindale, hundreds of volunteers help build the parade floats.

Each piece is hand-made and they use seeds, petals, fruits and vegetables.

"On parade day, you get to see what you've been working on," one volunteer says.

It takes about 7,000 hours to decorate the floats.