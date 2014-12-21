Sony denies report that it will release ‘The Interview’ on streaming service

LOS ANGELES — At one point, it looked like Sony was bowing to hackers’ wishes that “The Interview” never be shown.

But that’s not so, says an attorney for Sony Pictures.

“Sony only delayed this,” attorney David Boies said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He was speaking of Sony’s decision to cancel the Christmas Day release by pulling the movie from theaters. That followed decisions by the country’s largest theater chains to not show the movie, because of an online post threatening a “bitter fate” to anyone who sees the controversial comedy, which depicts an assassination attempt on North Korean Kim Jong-Un.

The theater owners were concerned the audience for other films would stay home on Christmas, when Americans turn out to theaters in droves. But Sony is under all sorts of pressure to get the movie out somehow.

“Sony has been fighting to get this picture distributed. It will be distributed,” Boies said. “How it’s going to be distributed, I don’t think anybody knows quite yet, but it’s going to be distributed.”

That was very different from the studio’s simple message last Wednesday: “Sony Pictures has no further release plans for the film.”

On Sunday, Sony representatives declined to elaborate on Boies’ remarks.

But Sony did dismiss a New York Post report that the company intends to release the film for free on Crackle, the online video site it owns. Crackle makes money through ads but not through subscriptions or rental transactions, thereby limiting its revenue potential and its appeal to Sony. (After all, “The Interview” cost a reported $44 million to make, and Sony would like to recoup at least some of those costs.)

“The Post story isn’t accurate, and Sony is still exploring options for distribution,” a spokesman said.

Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton said the studio had not “given in” to pressure from hackers and was still considering ways to distribute the movie.

Possible options include a release in willing theaters, distribution through a cable video-on-demand service or an online streaming release, on a service like Netflix, Google’s YouTube or Hulu.

Netflix, YouTube and the theater owner association declined to comment.

The pressure on Sony is lining up.

President Obama on Friday said “I think they made a mistake” by pulling the movie. And on Saturday the Republican National Committee urged theater owners to show the film.

A message last week purporting to be from the hackers said Sony’s decision to not release the film was “very wise.”

At the same time, Sony Pictures has other big problems to deal with. The massive hack exposed a trove of business secrets.