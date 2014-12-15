Daybreak Delights — Boston Crème Pie Poke Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dawn Bitz from Grasshaven Outdoor shows us how to make a Boston Crème Pie Poke Cake.

Easy Boston Crème Pie Poke Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

Ingredients needed to make cake; eggs, oil and water

2 (3.4oz) boxes instant Vanilla or French Vanilla pudding

4 cups milk

1 tub Chocolate Frosting

Directions:

Make cake mix according to directions and bake in a well-greased 9x13 pan.

When cake is finished but while it’s still warm, poke holes all over cake (about 1-inch) intervals using a wooden spoon handle or other similar size object. In a bowl, prepare pudding. Whisk together instant pudding mix with 4 cups milk and blend until all the lumps are gone. Pour pudding over cake. Taking care to pour it right into the holes as much as possible. Spread pudding using the back of the spoon, gently push pudding down into the holes. Put the cake into the fridge to set and cool (about 2 hours).

Remove the lid and foil covering from the tub of chocolate frosting.

Microwave for about 10-15 seconds. Stir with a spoon. It should still be a little thick but pourable - not bubbly hot. Pour chocolate frosting on top of pudding. Spread frosting evenly over cake starting in the center then spreading out towards the sides. Allow the cake to cool on the counter for a few minutes, then put it into the fridge to fully cool and set up. This cake needs to be kept refrigerated. Refrigerate overnight to allow the flavors to blend.