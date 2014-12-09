WATCH: From ice buckets to Ferguson, Facebook video recalls biggest events of 2014

DENVER — Hate Facebook all you want, but there’s no better barometer for what people are talking about online. From sports to politics to news, the social network remains a major factor in how many — maybe even most — people in this country and around the world get and share information.

So Facebook’s annual Year in Review video is important. Seeing the biggest events of 2014 spliced into less than two minutes makes 2014 feel both incredibly long, and very brief. From the silly to the tragic, maybe this is the perfect way to reflect in the age of trending topics — a new emotion every two seconds.