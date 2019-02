This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Rollover crash SB I-25, just south of Harmony Road. Left lane closed! pic.twitter.com/YxpKbjut7M — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 5, 2014 FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol closed one lane of Interstate 25 near Fort Collins after a rollover crash Friday morning. CSP tweeted photos of the crash showing an El Camino that had crashed along the southbound lanes of the interstate south of Harmony Road. AlertMe Filed in: News Facebook

