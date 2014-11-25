Cooking up convenience with uGrocery

Kim Posey takes a look at uGrocery.

Natalie Bailey will tell you that grocery shopping for her family of five can be expensive. But now the Lakewood mom says she is saving big money using a new app in development called uGrocery. “Last month I saved over $150,” Bailey said. UGrocery was co-founded by Eva Fry, another Colorado mom. She says uGrocery allows families to create their shopping lists on their phones, and the app compares prices real time at King Soopers, Safeway, Target and Walmart. The app tells shoppers which store has the best price on a particular item, or they can find out which store has the best price for their list as a whole. The app does calculate in the loyalty card savings and other deals. Since those deals change every week, the store with the cheapest price for your list could change every week as well. “It does pay to shop around. One week King Soopers migh thave the best deals for your entire list, the next week it might be Target, the next week it might be Safeway,” said Fry. She says she saves an average of 30% to 40% each week. The app is in beta launch in Colorado right now. Customers who want to sign up can go to: https://ugrocery.com/

Fry says the app will be available for iPhone users soon.

Another savings option is: https://ikonomo.com/