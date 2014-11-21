The Moderators: The Business of Rock and Roll

Dan Daru checks out The Moderators.

The Moderators started as a group of CEO’s who were members in the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). They came together to make a cameo appearance at a YPO chapter event, and they’ve been playing together ever since. The Band plays classic rock-n-roll from the 70’s through the 90’s. Their target audiences are rock-n-roll fans of all ages who love timeless music. Their songs are all fun to dance to, and chances are you not only know the tunes, but you own the album, CD, or have the songs on your iPod. The band members are all prominent members of the Denver business community who are dedicated to their families, their business, and playing rock-n-roll music…….not always in that order!