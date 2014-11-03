× TODAY: Attacks in Wash Park, Broncos Fall Back, $539 Uber Ride

DENVER — Here are your 10 Things to Know for Monday, Nov. 3, 2014.

1. Suspect arrested following attacks on women near Wash Park

Police arrested a possible suspect after two of attacks on women in the Washington Park West area.

2. Man arrested after tossing brick through deputy’s window

A man who threw a brick through the window of a Denver home learned he had picked the wrong house after a sheriff’s deputy emerged and chased him down.

3. Cold, wet start to workweek

It will be cold and rainy to start the workweek, with some snow accumulation higher in the foothills and winter weather advisories in effect in the high country..

4. 500 people walk in support of cancer-stricken Broomfield girl

Throngs of people filled the Broomfield County Commons Park in support of 8-year-old Nora Rozgony, who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

5. Broncos get smoked in New England

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had no troubles with the Broncos, rolling to a 43-21 win in Foxborough, Mass., dropping Denver to 6-2.

6. Downtown group eyes plan to ban smoking on 16th Street Mall

The Downtown Denver Partnership eyes a plan to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall.

7. Colorado candidates enter the home stretch

With Election Day on Tuesday, Colorado’s political candidates continue pounding the pavement.

8. Brittany Maynard, terminally ill advocate for ‘death with dignity,’ dies

Brittany Maynard, the 29-year-old who said she had terminal brain cancer and would take medication to end her life under Oregon’s “Death with Dignity Act,” died.

9. College athlete achieves dying wish to play in basketball season opener

Mount St. Joseph University was able to start its women’s basketball season early by the NCAA to allow freshman Lauren Hill, who is dying from a rare form of brain cancer, to play in a game.

10. Uber charges Denver man $539 for 18-mile Halloween ride

A Denver man using Uber, the popular car service, was hit with a $539 bill on Halloween night for an 18-mile ride from the Jefferson County Government Center to his apartment near Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard.