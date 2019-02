This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Blue Man Group returns to the Buell Theatre for five performances only, October 10-12. The theatrical tour features brand new content highlighted by classic Blue Man favorites. The new sound, set, and video design centering around a proscenium-sized LED curtain and high-resolution screen create an entirely new, high-impact visual experience for Broadway houses across the nation.

PERFORMANCE DATES PERFORMANCE DATES October 10-12

Friday–Sunday 7:30pm

