Proposal gone bad: Surfers save couple aboard wayward hot air balloon

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A couple that had just become engaged had to be rescued by surfers Sunday night off the Southern California coast after the hot air balloon they were riding in had to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean.

The balloon was hovering low over homes in the early evening after experiencing altitude issues, Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told Fox 5 San Diego. A wind shift then moved the balloon over the ocean.

The balloon’s pilot dropped the messenger line to surfers, who helped pull the balloon to the water until lifeguards arrived.

The lifeguard captain said before the balloon started having issues, a man on board proposed to his girlfriend.

“Yeah this is pretty crazy. It was pretty wild. We just talked to hot air balloon people. They’re really great people. They take safety very seriously, and for whatever reason, the atmosphere conditions changed and took them over the water,” said Mark Burnz, one of several witnesses to the landing who also captured video of the landing.

Balloon going into the drink in Solana Beach. #sandiego pic.twitter.com/RRb4ABaJYc — Josh Baxt (@JoshBaxt) October 6, 2014

probably the coolest thing ive ever experienced 😜 had to pull in a hot air balloon.im at the very end 🏄 @_persex pic.twitter.com/lhaFyG02Pe — kass (@queenkassandra_) October 6, 2014

https://twitter.com/MkLupaa/status/518946423107121153