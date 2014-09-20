Boulder Marathon canceled; entrants offered free entry to Denver run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder Marathon was canceled on Friday, just two weeks before the event was scheduled to happen on Oct. 5.

In a letter to registrants, race director Jeff Mason cited the deaths of 20-year-old Jessica Dillon (during May's Boulder Spring Half Marathon) and 53-year-old Lesley Kinder (the founder and former director of the Boulder Backroads Marathon), as well as lingering flood damage in the area.

It was not entirely clear how those incidents directly impacted this year's marathon. At the time of the cancellation, the event had missed deadlines for several permits it would have needed to move forward, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Last year's Boulder Marathon was canceled due to the devastating floods in the Boulder area.

Mason said registrants can use their entry fee to enter next year's Boulder Marathon.

On Saturday, the Janus Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Marathon announced that displaced Boulder runners could enter their Oct. 19 race for free.