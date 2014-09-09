Chuck Lepley from Sphero shows us how Ollie works.
Say hello to Ollie
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Denver spent more than $400,000 on private contractor to help with homeless sweeps
-
Black History Highlight: Wilma Webb’s fight for MLK Day
-
The forgotten story of Uravan, Colorado
-
Residents of historic black Cole neighborhood speak of race relations in lead up to MLK holiday
-
Colorado charities anxious to see if new tax law impacts donations
-
-
Colorado-based NORAD Santa Tracker goes live to continue decades-long tradition
-
Internet child sex crimes nearly double in Colorado since 2016
-
Guide avoids serious injury after being buried by avalanche near Aspen
-
Law enforcement officers square off in Second Annual Faceoff for the Fallen Officers
-
Report: In-N-Out Burger aiming for late 2020 to open first Colorado restaurant
-
-
CDOT crews installing guardrails along I-70 where mother was killed in head-on crash
-
Longtime Denver sports-talk radio host Irv Brown dies at 83
-
Fort Carson soldier charged with murder after wife’s body found in trash