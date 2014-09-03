× TODAY: Welker Benched, Missing Marijuana Taxes, Wedding Brawl

DENVER — Here are your 10 Things to Know for Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014.

1. Broncos receiver Wes Welker gets four-game suspension

Broncos receiver Wes Welker will be suspended the first four games of the season after testing positive for alleged amphetamine use.

2. RTD contract driver arrested, accused of driving bus while drunk

Police arrested a contract bus driver for RTD on suspicion of DUI after passengers reported the man ran a stop sign while driving the bus.

3. Boulder County illegal marijuana grow operation shut down

Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies shut down an illegal marijuana grow facility after it was discovered by hikers in a remote area last month.

4. Colorado is missing $21.5 million in marijuana taxes

Voters legalized retail marijuana in 2012 and they were told the state would pull in $33.5 million from two new taxes in the first six months of 2014. It turns out, the projections were way off.

5. PGA Tour back in Colorado for first time in eight years

The PGA Tour is back in Colorado for the first time in eight years as the BMW Championship will be held at Cherry Hills Country Club this week.

6. Three RTD light rail stations slated to close for repairs

RTD is temporarily shutting down three light rail stations in downtown Denver starting this week to replace concrete loading ramps.

7. Kraft Foods recalls 7,500 cases of Kraft American Singles

Kraft Foods Group is voluntarily recalling 7,691 cases of select varieties of select craft singles. The company said the recall was because a supplier did not store an ingredient used to make the cheese in accordance with Kraft’s temperature standards.

8. Obama vows to bring killers to justice

President Barack Obama said the killers of two U.S. journalists by ISIS will be brought to justice and that the beheadings will not intimidate the U.S.

9. Home Depot investigating ‘massive’ hack of payment information

Home Depot is investigating a hack that possibly exposed its customer payment information. The company confirmed it has partnered with banks and law enforcement to look into “some unusual activity” relating to customers.

10. Wedding turns into bloody brawl after groom allegedly hits on pregnant woman

A wedding party degenerated into violence and chaos after the groom allegedly became “touchy feely” with a woman working at the reception.