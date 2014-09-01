Two teens dead in suspected DUI crash near Colorado Springs

Posted 4:05 pm, September 1, 2014, by , Updated at 04:08PM, September 1, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two high school students were killed early Monday morning in an apparent DUI crash in El Paso County.

The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hodgen Road and Roller Coaster Road, police said.

The Colorado State Patrol reported that a 2009 Cooper Mini convertible was speeding eastbound on East Baptist Assembly Road when the driver ran a stop sign at Roller Coaster Road. The car went airborne, lost control and spun off the north side of the road, crossing a ditch and striking a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Parker, was wearing his seatbelt. He suffered minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested on vehicular homicide charges, KRDO reported.

Two passengers, 17-year-old Beau Begier of Monument and 18-year-old Ryan Pappas also of Monument, were pronounced dead at the scene. CSP said Begier was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Monument, was wearing his seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was hospitalized.

Alcohol and excessive speed are thought to be factors in the crash.

AlertMe
Submit your photo