Two teens dead in suspected DUI crash near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two high school students were killed early Monday morning in an apparent DUI crash in El Paso County.

The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hodgen Road and Roller Coaster Road, police said.

The Colorado State Patrol reported that a 2009 Cooper Mini convertible was speeding eastbound on East Baptist Assembly Road when the driver ran a stop sign at Roller Coaster Road. The car went airborne, lost control and spun off the north side of the road, crossing a ditch and striking a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Parker, was wearing his seatbelt. He suffered minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested on vehicular homicide charges, KRDO reported.

Two passengers, 17-year-old Beau Begier of Monument and 18-year-old Ryan Pappas also of Monument, were pronounced dead at the scene. CSP said Begier was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Monument, was wearing his seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was hospitalized.

Alcohol and excessive speed are thought to be factors in the crash.