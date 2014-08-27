× One seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Colorado Boulevard; suspect arrested

DENVER — South Colorado Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash.

One person in a green Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash about 4:30 a.m.

#TRAFFIC: 2 Veh accident Colo Blvd & Iowa H&R.One transported w/SBI. N/B Colo Blvd @ Iowa closed. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 27, 2014

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in AM h/r from Iowa & Colorado. Run vehicle recovered. No mug shot available at this time. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 27, 2014

The accident forced the closure of northbound Colorado Boulevard at East Iowa Avenue as police investigated.

Police located a red Jeep that fled the scene and arrested the a suspect, the Denver Police Department said later Wednesday morning.