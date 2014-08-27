One seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Colorado Boulevard; suspect arrested
DENVER — South Colorado Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash.
One person in a green Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash about 4:30 a.m.
The accident forced the closure of northbound Colorado Boulevard at East Iowa Avenue as police investigated.
Police located a red Jeep that fled the scene and arrested the a suspect, the Denver Police Department said later Wednesday morning.