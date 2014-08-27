One seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Colorado Boulevard; suspect arrested

Posted 6:01 am, August 27, 2014, by , Updated at 09:19AM, August 27, 2014
A hit-and-run crash closed northbound South Colorado Boulevard at East Iowa Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014.

DENVER — South Colorado Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash.

One person in a green Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash about 4:30 a.m.

The Jeep in a hit-and-run accident was found by police near the accident scene at South Colorado Boulevard and East Iowa Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014.

The accident forced the closure of northbound Colorado Boulevard at East Iowa Avenue as police investigated.

Police located a red Jeep that fled the scene and arrested the a suspect, the Denver Police Department said later Wednesday morning.

