Vail says they found owner of wedding ring found under chairlift

VAIL, Colo. -- A man has come forward saying he is the owner of a wedding ring found under a chairlift at Vail Resort.

The ring was found under the Sourdough Lift by a worker. It had an inscription ("All my love, Sue") and a date.

Vail Resorts tweeted a photo of the ring in the hopes of finding its owner. The tweet reached over 1 million people.

It took five days, now the resort says a man, David Brenner, has come forward saying the ring belongs to him.

Brenner said he lost the ring five years ago.

We have plans to interview Brenner on Thursday. Check back here to hear what he has to say.