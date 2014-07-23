Senior citizen arrested on suspicion of robbing Denver bank
DENVER — A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.
John Martinez, 68, is being held on investigation of aggravated robbery of the branch at 1777 W. 38th Ave., which is near the corner of Pecos Street.
Martinez allegedly left with an undisclosed amount of money about 9 a.m. Tuesday.AlertMe
