Mother-son dance wows crowd at wedding

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mother-son dance is a cherished tradition.

But Jared Dauenhauer’s dance with his mother has caught a lot of attention after it went viral on the web.

According to WBBJ-TV, Jared married his wife AlLee on July 5. It was the reception, however, that everyone has been talking about.

Jared choreographed a dance with his mother, Mary K, to multiple hip hop songs.

Mary K lives in Michigan and Jared lives in Jackson, so the two practiced using Facetime.

“We just tried to have fun with it. So it was kind of some of the stuff we seen in other wedding videos we seen online. And the rest of it was like how can I get my mom to try to dance hip hop.” Jared told the station.