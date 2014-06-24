Colorado's Best Kids – Hunger Free Colorado

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s not something you think about every day but the fact is that many kids are going hungry right here in Colorado. A local teen, and one of Colorado’s Best Kids, Jalia Hanford, from Aurora is helping to change that by using her artwork to spread the word about 500 sites in Colorado offering free meals to kids this summer.  Jalia is joined by Michelle Ray, Director of Communications for Hunger Free Colorado to explain how they are helping feed kids all around the state one meal at a time.

http://kidsfoodfinder.org/

855.855.4626

