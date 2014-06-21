Juvenile who ‘wandered away from campsite’ found safe at Larimer County buffet

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they found a juvenile who went missing in a remote part of the county on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office provided the initial information about the missing teen in a tweet around 1 p.m.
The teen was later identified as 16-year-old Austin Quade, and a Larimer County spokesperson said he was found around 2:30 p.m. thanks to a phone call: safe and sound at a Country Buffet in Fort Collins.
The Crystal Mountain area is in Roosevelt National Forest about 40 miles geographically west of Fort Collins and about the same distance north of Estes Park.
The Crystal Mountain and nearby Moody Hill trails are popular recreational spots for those living in Fort Collins, as they are the closest trails available for off-roading vehicles to residents in the northern Colorado city.
Robert Gift
Why no age?
Mentally handicapped?
Kevin Snyder
FTA: “The teen was later identified as 16-year-old Austin Quade”
I don’t think you’re mentally handicapped, probably you just missed that sentence. It happens.
Robert Gift
^ The article was updated after my comment.
Surprised that a 16-year-old would not have contacted parents or relatives and have prevented a needless, co$tly search.
bouldernative28
So how did he get 40 miles away in ft Collins?
Marvin Ott
Follow the food trail.
joe
Maybe he was hungry…no.
SpamFace Plant
Country Buffet is food?
Anonymous
“The Crystal Mountain and nearby Moody Hill trails are popular recreational spots for those living in Fort Collins, as they are the closest trails available for off-roading vehicles to residents in the northern Colorado city.” I thought these trail were closed. Did they open this weekend??
