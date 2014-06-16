× Shooting of suspect who allegedly pulled gun found to be justified

DENVER — Police were justified in the May shooting of a suspect who reportedly fired at officers with a concealed pistol after he had been patted down, according to an official review by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Vigil, 32, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a defaced firearm, said Denver DA Mitch Morrissey.

On May 14, Vigil was in police custody at the Denver District 4 police station when he allegedly fired at officers.

According to Chief of Police Robert White, Vigil was initially arrested on a felony warrant related to drug charges. Officers had taken him to the substation located at 2100 S. Clay St.

Somehow, the police who had arrested Vigil did not find his concealed weapon when they searched him.

As police took Vigil out of the officer vehicle, he pulled his gun and opened fire, White said.

Police returned fire and hit Vigil in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital about 5 p.m.

A probable cause statement revealed unusual information pertaining to the incident.

According to the document, Vigil screamed “I’ve got something for you,” “You better have a vest on” and “I’m gonna shoot you” while he was being transported to the station.

The statement also said that Vigil was high on methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. And, while Vigil was being taken back into custody following the shooting, he told officers he had bags of meth stored in his rectum.

While he was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, three bags of meth were recovered from his body.