Mila Kunis to men: Stop saying you’re pregnant

June 12, 2014
NEW YORK — Sorry sir, but you are not pregnant.

Mila Kunis made a “public service announcement” Tuesday on the late night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It all started when the host — who is expecting a child with his wife Molly McNearney — told Kunis “My wife and I are pregnant. We are having a baby very soon, as well.”

She then pulls out a microphone and begins a rant “for all you soon-to-be fathers”:

“Stop saying ‘we’re pregnant,'” she said. “You’re not pregnant! Do you have to squeeze a watermelon-sized person out of your lady-hole? No.”

The joke ends with Kunis joined on stage by other pregnant women clutching ice cream containers.

You have been warned, Kutcher.

