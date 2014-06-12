Mila Kunis to men: Stop saying you’re pregnant

NEW YORK — Sorry sir, but you are not pregnant.
Mila Kunis made a “public service announcement” Tuesday on the late night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It all started when the host — who is expecting a child with his wife Molly McNearney — told Kunis “My wife and I are pregnant. We are having a baby very soon, as well.”
She then pulls out a microphone and begins a rant “for all you soon-to-be fathers”:
“Stop saying ‘we’re pregnant,'” she said. “You’re not pregnant! Do you have to squeeze a watermelon-sized person out of your lady-hole? No.”
The joke ends with Kunis joined on stage by other pregnant women clutching ice cream containers.
You have been warned, Kutcher.AlertMe
5 comments
Emmy
Shut up, Mila. Seriously. You are dumb.
Maurice
Shut up, Meg.
Anonymous
I can understand being against saying “we’re pregnant,” because it is pretty dumb. But, there isn’t really anything bad about saying that you’re “having a baby.” That’s completely fine, in my opinion.
Also Anonymous
She is obviously making fun of the women that overreact to this very thing.. all the ice cream gave that away. Lighten up!
Snarky Cosmos
Women get pregnant, men do not.
Comments are closed.