Brad Paisley, Westboro Baptist Church banter over selfie

BONNER SPRINGS, Kansas –Brad Paisley is not impressed.

At least, that’s the way it looks in the selfie he tweeted Sunday, which shows members of Westboro Baptist Church protesting outside his Kansas concert stop.

Westboro Baptist Selfie!! Or west-Burro(ass) selfie. Hopefully they can hear the show out here. We’ll play loud. pic.twitter.com/OrMhJjD8NE — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) June 2, 2014

Paisley continues to get mileage on Twitter from the run in, most recently tweeting a playful jab at furry friend Twiggy the Water-Skiing squirrel, who appeared in the music video for his song “River Bank.”

Can’t wait til Twiggy goes to ski at the next boat show in Missouri & Westboro Batsh!t pickets HIM.#sinfulsquirrel – http://t.co/PNMugcMwGh — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) June 3, 2014

Meanwhile, the WBC, which initially called the selfie the “best thing to happen to country” because he “certainly was polite,” has responded more firmly on Twitter today: “THANK GOD for the mocking #selfie! God sent @bradpaisley to publish repent of your sorceries=alcohol abuse…”.

THANK GOD for the mocking #selfie! God sent @BradPaisley to publish REPENT of your sorceries = alcohol abuse Rev.9:21 http://t.co/wHchMaZ9GB — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) June 3, 2014

Brad Paisley last visited the Denver metro area last summer, when he performed at Comfort Dental Amphitheater in Englewood, and doesn’t have any new Colorado dates scheduled. The Westboro Baptist Church has been through the state more recently, protesting the Colorado State University Graduation in May.

The original selfie now has 6,500 retweets and more than 240,000 Facebook likes.