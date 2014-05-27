WATCH: Bill Murray crashes bachelor party, gives epic speech

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A bachelor party in South Carolina became epic over the weekend when comedian Bill Murray apparently crashed it and delivered a great speech to the groom-to-be.

“Over Memorial Day weekend, 20 of my buddies from Boston College got together in Charleston for our friend EJ’s bachelor party,” Stephen wrote to Deadspin. “At one point during dinner at a steakhouse, one guy goes to the bathroom downstairs and sees Bill Murray sitting with some people with a fishing vest on. We talked to the waiter to see if we could send him some drinks, to which Bill declined. One of my buddies then went down and asked if he’d come up and say a few words for EJ and got a ‘No thanks.’ My buddy comes back up dejected and tells us it’s not going to happen. Two minutes later, Bill … Murray walks into the room and gives this speech.”

And the speech, well, click above. It’s epic.

In part, Murray said: “Here’s what I recommend to you. If you have someone you think is the one, don’t just sort of think … let’s make a date, let’s plan this and make a party and get married. Take that person and travel around the world. Buy a ticket for the two of you to travel all around the world to places that are hard to get to and hard to get out of. And if when you come back to JFK … you’re still in love with that person? Get married at the airport.”