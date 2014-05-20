× Aurora PD to crack down on impaired driving Memorial Day weekend

AURORA, Colo. — Officers in Aurora will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint at the start of Memorial Day weekend, the Aurora Police Department announced Tuesday.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday and running until 3 a.m. Saturday, Aurora police will be stationed at S. Chambers Road to operate a Stationary Roadside Sobriety Checkpoint in an effort to combat drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic incidents, APD said.

The checkpoint is part to the DUI Checkpoint Colorado program, which begins Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend.

As motorists pass through the checkpoint, officers will observe for signs of intoxication or impairment, police said.

APD added that visible signage will be placed along the roadway to indicate to drivers that they are approaching a sobriety checkpoint.

Police asked motorists to roll down their driver-side windows as they approach the checkpoint and to carefully listen to the officer for instructions.