Denver, Lakewood to conduct outdoor siren tests Wednesday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Lakewood said it will conduct a test of its outdoor siren system at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

All 26 sirens in the system will be activated with a long wailing sound, followed by a voice test message and concluding with one long siren, according to the City of Lakewood.

The annual test is required to ensure all 26 siren sites in Lakewood are working properly.

For more information about the test or system, visit Lakewood.org.

Sirens to go off in Denver, too

The City of Denver will also tests its outdoor warning system Wednesday. Testing will be ongoing throughout the day across the city and at Denver International Airport.

A Denver spokeswoman says if severe weather threatens the area, then the testing of the warning system will stop.