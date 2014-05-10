Skier in critical condition after hitting head in fall in backcountry

DILLON, Colo. — A back country skier was taken to a hospital Saturday after he skied off a 25-foot drop and hit his head.

The skier, who has not been identified, was airlifed to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver.

The skier, a man in his 30s, with with a friend on Heron Peak when he went off the 25-foot drop. The skier’s friend was able to ski out and call for help, said the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

A search and rescue team was able to find the injured man and rescue him.

