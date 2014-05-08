CU Police identify peeping Tom suspect; Say he is linked to sexual assault

BOULDER, Colo. — Brandon Heginger, 22, has been identified as the suspect in a peeping Tom case at Libby Hall last month and he has been linked to another case the same morning in Boulder, University of Colorado Police said Thursday.

Police released a surveillance video Wednesday of the man entering the residence hall April 13. Police say a woman was using the restroom in the hall in the early-morning hours of April 13 “when she looked down and saw a male looking up at her from underneath the stall partition.”

The woman left the restroom and was not followed.

Heginger also faces charges related to a sexual assault and burglary in the 1000 block of Grandview Avenue within a couple of hours after the peeping Tom incident at CU, Police said.

Heginger is accused of breaking into the home between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. April 13 and the victim, who was sleeping at the time, told police she was awoken by a man touching her inappropriately. He is alleged to have taking several items.

Heginger, who does not attend CU, was booked into the Boulder County Jail and formal charges are expected to be filed in the coming days. He is being held on $100,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing in the sexual assault case on June 16.