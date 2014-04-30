Arvada police investigate possible murder-suicide

ARVADA, Colo. — Police were dispatched to an Arvada residence Tuesday for a welfare check where they discovered two dead bodies.

According to the Arvada Police Department, officers responded to a home at 6322 W. 61th Pl. near Lamar Street after family members of the residents said they had not heard from them in awhile and were concerned for their safety.

Upon arrival, officers found the husband and wife, who resided in the home, deceased.

Police said evidence from the scene is indicative of a murder-suicide investigation.

There are no other suspects in the case at this time, said police.

