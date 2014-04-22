× Dog dying from cancer has bucket list

TORONTO — The family of a dog diagnosed with cancer decided to make their family pet’s last days the happiest possible.

When the Ellig family in Toronto, Canada found out their beloved Roxy had a tumor, they were devastated. So, they decided to create a list of her favorite activities, a bucket list.

Twin siblings Morgan and Rachel Ellig contributed to the bucket list, adding a catalog of treats for their dog to enjoy.

“I think it’s actually pretty cool cause we get to watch her do the fun things,” said one of the twins. “For instance I got to hold the blizzard for her and she like drooled and slobbered all over and it got all over me.”

Other activities included a private day at the Canine Styles Dog Spa and her very own doggie cake.

Roxy’s owners also posted the bucket list on Facebook and said the responses from others around the world has been incredible.

The family can’t be certain how much longer they have with Roxy, but they said crossing items of the bucket list helps them all cherish these last moments.

CNN contributed to this report.